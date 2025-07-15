Severance, The Penguin, The Studio nominated for Emmy Awards 2025 (Photo/Instagram)

Washington DC [US], July 15 (ANI): The Television Academy has finally announced the list of nominations for the 77th Emmy Awards, which is set to air live on September 14.

Ben Stiller's 'Severance' bagged the highest number of nominations across all the categories, which is followed by series 'The Penguin' and 'The Studio', as per the website of the Television Academy.

'Severance' has scored a total of 27 nominations, followed by HBO Max's 'The Penguin' with 24 nods.

Netflix's breakout mini series 'The Adolescence' has received praise from the Television Academy as it scored a surprising 13 nods, matching the score with popular series like Jeremy Allen's 'The Bear' and Noah Wyle's 'The Pitt' across different categories.

The returning show 'The White Lotus' has scored a total of 23 nominations across different categories, making it one of the leading contenders for the highest number of Emmy Awards in 2025.

Pedro Pascal, Sterling K Brown, Gary Oldman, Adam Scott, and Noah Wyle have been nominated in the category of Best Actor in Drama series for their performances in 'The Last of Us', 'Paradise', 'Slow Horses', 'Severance', and 'The Pitt' respectively.

Among performers, making history Tuesday was 'Matlock' star Kathy Bates, who at 77 is now the oldest woman nominated in the lead drama actress category, reported Variety.

Check the full list of nominations in key categories here:

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, Paradise

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Adam Scott, Severance

Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Kathy Bates, Matlock

Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters

Britt Lower, Severance

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Drama Series

Andor

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

Paradise

The Pitt

Severance

Slow Horses

The White Lotus

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Seth Rogen, The Studio

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Uzo Aduba, The Residence

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Jean Smart, Hacks

Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Shrinking

The Studio

What We Do in the Shadows

Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series

Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer

Meghann Fahy, Sirens

Rashida Jones, Black Mirror

Cristin Milioti, The Penguin

Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex

Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series

Colin Farrell, The Penguin

Stephen Graham, Adolescence

Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent

Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief

Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Limited or Anthology Series

Adolescence

Black Mirror

Dying for Sex

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

The Penguin

Outstanding Talk Series

"The Daily Show"

"Jimmy Kimmel Live"

"The Late Show With Stephen Colbert"

Reality Competition Programme

"The Amazing Race"

"RuPaul's Drag Race"

"Survivor"

"Top Chef"

"The Traitors"

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Zach Cherry, Severance

Walton Goggins, The White Lotus

Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus

James Marsden, Paradise,

Sam Rockwell, The White Lotus

Tramell Tillman, Severance

John Turturro, Severance

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Patricia Arquette, Severance

Carrie Coon, The White Lotus

Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt

Julianne Nicholson, Paradise

Parker Posey, The White Lotus

Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus

Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Ike Barinholtz, The Studio

Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons

Harrison Ford, Shrinking

Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Michael Urie, Shrinking

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Liza Colon-Zayas, The Bear

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Kathryn Hahn, The Studio

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Catherine O'Hara, The Studio

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Jessica Williams, Shrinking

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series

Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Bill Camp, Presumed Innocent

Owen Cooper, Adolescence

Rob Delaney, Dying for Sex

Peter Sarsgaard, Presumed Innocent

Ashley Walters, Adolescence

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series

Erin Doherty, Adolescence

Ruth Negga, Presumed Innocent

Chloe Sevigny, Monsters: The Erik and Lyle Menendez Story

Jenny Slate, Dying for Sex

Christine Tremarco, Adolescence

Comedian Nate Bargatze has been chosen to host the 77th Emmy Awards on September 14. (ANI)

