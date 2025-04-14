Washington DC [US], April 14 (ANI): E. Jay Krause, the Emmy-winning art director and set designer of Hollywood films and television shows, passed away in Los Angeles, California, on Saturday at the age of 98, reported Deadline.

Over the course of his three-decade career, from the 1950s through the 1980s, Krause designed sets for over 180 productions, garnering appreciation from the filmmakers for his inventive and elegant visual style.

Krause was the mind behind the look of TV specials featuring iconic performances by the likes of Bob Hope, Diana Ross, Mitzi Gaynor, the Jacksons and Rudolf Nureyev, reported Deadline.

According to the outlet, the original sets for NBC's' 60s-era daytime game show The Hollywood Squares were immortalized at NBC Studios, while his' 70s-style psychedelic patterns emblematic of sketch comedy show Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In have cemented their place in the pop culture lexicon.

Krause has received two Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Art Direction: one for Mitzi's 2nd Special in 1970 and another for Diana! in 1972.

After gaining a name for himself, Krause founded Omega Cinema Props, which grew to become one of the industry's largest independent prop houses, reported Deadline.

According to its website, this independent prop house offers an unlimited selection of residential, institutional, and commercial props, including furniture, accessories, and lighting fixtures of all periods and styles.

He also had a unique habit of collecting dresses.

Accoridng to deadline, alongside his wife Doris, Krause spent more than three decades sourcing rare and distinctive set dressing from around the world, curating a collection that remains integral to film and television productions today. (ANI)

