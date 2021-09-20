Los Angeles, Sep 20 (PTI) "The Crown" swept the 73rd edition of the Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday night as the Netflix period series collected top honours, including outstanding drama series.

"Ted Lasso", a comedy series from another streamer Apple TV Plus, was the second most awarded show winning the trophy of the outstanding drama series at the ceremony, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer. Lead star Jason Sudeikis picked up the award for the outstanding lead actor in a comedy series alongside his co-stars Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein in the supporting categories.

Premium cable network HBO also struck gold with "Mare of Easttown" and "Hacks" as the two series won three honours each, with headlining actors Kate Winslet and Jean Smart scoring a big win for the respective shows.

The event was held in downtown Los Angeles outdoors at L A Live entertainment complex and was broadcast in a live telecast on CBS and on Paramount Plus. Following is the list of the winners at the 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards:

Outstanding Drama Series - "The Crown"

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series - "The Crown"

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series - "The Crown"

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series - Olivia Colman ("The Crown")

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series - Josh O'Connor ("The Crown")

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series - Gillian Anderson ("The Crown")

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series - Tobias Menzies ("The Crown")

Outstanding Comedy Series - "Ted Lasso"

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series - "Hacks"

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series - "Hacks"

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series - Jean Smart ("Hacks")

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series - Jason Sudeikis ("Ted Lasso")

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series - Hannah Waddingham ("Ted Lasso")

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series - Brett Goldstein ("Ted Lasso")

Outstanding Limited Series - "The Queen's Gambit"

Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie - "The Queen's Gambit"

Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie - "I May Destroy You"

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie - Kate Winslet ("Mare of Easttown")

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie - Ewan McGregor ("Halston")

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie - Julianne Nicholson ("Mare of Easttown")

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie - Evan Peters ("Mare of Easttown")

Outstanding Competition Program - "RuPaul's Drag Race"

Outstanding Variety Talk Series - "Last Week Tonight With John Oliver"

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series - "Last Week Tonight With John Oliver"

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series - "Saturday Night Live"

Outstanding Variety Special (Live) - "Stephen Colbert's Election Night 2020: Democracy's Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020"

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) - "Hamilton"

