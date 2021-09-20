Los Angeles (California) [US], September 20 (ANI): The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards concluded on a disappointing note on Monday.

While setting a record for diversity, with 49 black or indigenous people of colour (BIPOC) nominated across all categories, all major acting trophies went to white actors at the Emmys 2021.

Also Read | Emmys 2021: The Crown, Ted Lasso, Mare of Easttown Win Big at the Awards Show; Check Out the Full Winner's List.

According to Variety, actors that were seen as solid contenders included Billy Porter and Mj Rodriguez ('Pose'), the late Michael K. Williams ('Lovecraft Country') and Kenan Thompson and Bowen Yang ('Saturday Night Live') -- but in the end, all ended up empty-handed.

The 2021 ceremony has undoubtedly failed to meet the expectations of people.

Also Read | Tiger 3: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif Head to Austria for Action Sequences of Their Upcoming Movie.

Calling out the event, a netizen tweeted, "Not a single Black actor won tonight. Not a single Asian actor won tonight. Not a single Latino actor won tonight."

Another one wrote, "#Emmys do this every year: Nominate a diverse selection of our faves, only to give them to the same white actors and/or stories. Middle-aged white folks in conflict or British period pieces will win over nuanced, multi-dimensional plots involving characters of colour."

#EmmysSoWhite has been trending all over Twitter since morning.

"Black host, Black announcer hell even Black music. We doing everything but win. #EmmysSoWhite," a social media user wrote while condemning Emmys 2021.

"Lovecraft country won nothing tonight and 98% of the winners were white despite the amount of black talent around #EmmysSoWhite," a netizen tweeted.

This time Black performers had a strong showing at the event. But all efforts went in vain when nominees of colour failed to win most categories. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)