Entertainment News | Emporio Armani 'Antonio' AR60095: A Striking Balance of Mechanism and Style?

By Himank Tripathi

New Delhi [India], May 30 (ANI): Right out of the box, the watch immediately channels a satisfying, old-school vintage vibe. I would always prefer traditional analog watches over the smartwatches we have in the market right now, so this watch makes sense as, in my opinion, it strikes a fun balance. Let me tell you all about this watch.

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Old-School Edge Meets Architectural Dial

Emporio Armani brings the open skeleton format where the inner mechanics of the 3-hand Japanese automatic movement are exposed. I like the center dial for its edgy, raw design that flaunts the interlocking gears, jewels, and balance wheel. Then comes the sunray silver/beige dial that amplifies the retro aesthetic with an amber crystal cover. This design concept of the amber tint over the exposed mechanics gives the dial a warm, distinct personality which I like a lot. I felt a premium feel with a dash of nostalgia all at once. To frame this mechanical window, there are sharp Roman numeral indexes with branding details. All this adds an interesting layer of structural sophistication to the whole layout.

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Image courtesy: Emporio Armani

Weight, Proportions, and Wrist Presence

It has a 43mm case diameter, meaning it's not for those with very slim wrists as the look is quite substantial. However, it sits beautifully on my wrist. Then there is a 13mm case thickness, giving just enough height to lend those skeleton mechanics some excellent visual depth without turning the watch into a bulky wrist-weight. The weight of this watch is also manageable at 140 grams and has a solid, reassuring heft that constantly reminds me that I'm wearing a traditional mechanical piece which can be worn all day.

Holding the whole package together is a polished 22mm silver seven-link stainless steel bracelet. I liked how the multi-link layout curves around the contours of the wrist as it catches the light alongside the polished bezel effectively. The bracelet looks premium and comes with a hidden butterfly clasp, making the look quite seamless.

Image courtesy: Emporio Armani

The Sustainable Luxury

The unboxing experience isn't flashy, but the box is sleek and celebrates minimalism. Plus, there is this eco-conscious engineering applied where the packaging has at least 75% recycled content along with a sulfate-free recycled polyester suede interior. I quite like that part as this way, you can give a modern touch with sustainable luxury, which makes it a great unboxing experience.

In The End

Plenty of people reached out to me and inquired about this watch, so yes, it's a watch that actively draws the eye straight to its mechanical core. Though I find the skeleton design makes it a bit difficult to figure out the exact time, it's just a matter of getting used to this layout. It may not appeal to you if you're looking for an ultra-modern watch with sterile, clean lines that make the overall appeal quite bold. But if you're interested in an automatic mechanical centerpiece with a warm, retro flair, then for Rs 27,995, the Emporio Armani 'Antonio' AR60095 should be on your checklist.

My Rating: 4/5

(Disclaimer: The author is an expert in the fields of lifestyle, consumer technology, and auto. Views shared here are personal.) (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)