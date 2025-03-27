Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 27 (ANI): Bollywood star Emraan Hashmi is leaving no chance to excite his fans with back-to-back updates regarding his upcoming acting projects.

On Thursday, he shared new character posters from his film 'Ground Zero'.

Also Read | 'Santosh': CBFC Bars Sandhya Suri's BAFTA-Nominated Film From Releasing in India but Fans Find Sneaky Ways To Watch It Online in HD.

The first poster shows Emraan Hashmi standing with a gun. While unveiling the poster, Emraan also shared that the fim's teaser will be out on Friday.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DHsLU_HtNff/?hl=en

Also Read | NTR Jr Celebrates Growing Dominance of Indian Cinema With Japanese Fans (Watch Video).

Inspired by one of the Border Security Force's (BSF) most remarkable operations in the last 50 years, Ground Zero sees Emraan Hashmi step into the role of BSF Deputy Commandant Narendra Nath Dubey, leading a high-stakes, two-year investigation into a critical national security threat, as per a press note. More details regarding the project are yet to be disclosed.

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, the film is directed by Tejas Deoskar. It is co-produced by Kassim Jagmagia, Vishal Ramchandani, Sundeep C Sidhwani, Arhan Bagati, Talisman Films, Abhishek Kumar, and Nishikant Roy.

The film will hit the theatres on April 25, 2025. In the coming months, Emraan will also be seen headlining 'Awarapan 2'. 'Awarapan 2' promises to be an intense action drama, picking up where Shivam Pandit's story left off. The film starred Emraan in the lead role of Shivam Pandit. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)