New Delhi [India], August 12 (ANI): Music has the power of evoking emotions in us and what's better than listening to soulful melodies in an interesting way. Videos of music mash-up are trending these days and often capture the curiosity of people who further share and reshare them on social media, leading to these clips going viral.

Andre Antunes is a guitarist and YouTuber. Andre is well-known for his skills on the electric guitar, but his creative aptitude extends much beyond that. He notices music, particularly heavy metal, in everyday situations such as viral videos and television appearances.

Recently, Andre remixed the music of the Nooran sisters-Sultana Nooran and Jyoti Nooran 'Patakha Guddi' from the 'Highyway' movie.

The video of the Nooran sisters singing one of their electrifying songs ''Patakha Guddi' at Punjabi Music Awards 2015 went viral and has been remixed by the System of a Down band member, Andre.

He shared the video on his Instagram handle @andreantunesmusic along with a caption. He wrote, "If Red Hot Chili Peppers were from India. (NOORAN SISTERS x RHCP remix)"

https://www.instagram.com/p/CfGvBMhjM2l/

In the video, he was seen matching the beats and rhythm of music with his guitar and giving the new version to 'Patakha Guddi' song.

As soon as the video went viral, the users chimed into the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "Red hot Hindi peppers!"

Another user wrote, "100% would buy an entire album of this combo."

The video of the mash-up has been viewed by more than 89.7K people.

Have you heard this Punjabi song-guitar mash-up before? (ANI)

