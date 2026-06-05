Entertainment News | Esha Deol Calls Bobby Deol 'finest Actor Today' After Watching 'Bandar'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 5 (ANI): Actor Esha Deol has heaped praise on her brother Bobby Deol's latest film Bandar, which hit theatres on Friday, June 5.

Ahead of the film's release, Esha attended a special screening of the movie in Mumbai. After watching the film, she took to social media to share her thoughts and cheer for her brother's performance.

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Sharing a picture with Bobby Deol and Tanya Deol on her Instagram Story, Esha called Bobby one of the finest actors today and praised his performance in the film.

"You are in the best form ever! Undoubtedly the finest actor today. Enduring and vulnerable! Way to go, bhaiya," she wrote.

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Esha also encouraged audiences to watch the film on the big screen and added, "Go watch Bandar!"

Take a look

Directed by Anurag Kashyap, Bandar has been drawing attention for its unusual storyline and Bobby Deol's performance.

Apart from Bobby Deol and Sapna Pabbi, the film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Saba Azad, Raj B Shetty, Jitendra Joshi, Riddhi Sen, Indrajith Sukumaran and Nagesh Bhonsle in important roles.

The screenplay has been written by Sudip Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee, who are known for projects such as Paatal Lok, Kohrra and Udta Punjab.

The film is produced by Nikhil Dwivedi's Saffron Magicworks and backed by Zee Studios. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)