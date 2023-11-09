Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 9 (ANI): Actor Esha Deol took a trip down memory lane and shared a throwback picture with her sister Ahana Deol Vohra and their mother and actor Hema Malini.

She took to Instagram and wrote, "This one is so special. A 7-year-old me with my baby sister, my mum & my aunt all on stage performing the dance ballet Meera. Meera bai portrayed by my mother to whom I played baby Meera."

Hema Malini played Meera Bai, while young Esha played infant Meera. It was taken during Meera's dancing ballet performance.

Soon after she shared the poster, fans swamped down the comment section and dropped red hearts and fire emoticons.

" Like mama like baby," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, " You still look the same, and your mum looks so elegant, god bless."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Esha's film Ek Duaa (2021), her first project as a producer, received a special mention at the 69th National Awards, which were announced on August 24.

"Over the moon as my film Ek Duaa has won at the 69th National Awards. As a producer and actor in this film to get this recognition in the non-feature special mention award means the world to me. The subject of our film is about female foeticide, save the girl child and for this to get recognition at the National awards is so overwhelming," Esha had posted.

In the coming months, she will also be seen in an upcoming series 'Invisible Woman' alongside veteran actor Suniel Shetty. (ANI)

