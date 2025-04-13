Washington [US], April 13 (ANI): Actor Colman Domingo has expressed his support for fellow HBO series 'Euphoria' actor Eric Dane following the latter's ALS diagnosis.

"I haven't been able to speak with him yet," Colman told People magazine, adding, "I just got the news yesterday too, and I'm wishing him well. I look forward to working with him."

Dane, who plays Cal Jacobs on 'Euphoria', shared his diagnosis while speaking to People magazine on April 10, "I have been diagnosed with ALS. I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter."

Despite the diagnosis, Dane plans to continue working, including returning to 'Euphoria' for season three.

"I feel fortunate that I am able to continue working and am looking forward to returning to the set of Euphoria next week," Dane said, adding, "I kindly ask that you give my family and I privacy during this time."

The actor, 52, is married to Rebecca Gayheart, and the couple shares two children, Billie Beatrice, 15, and Georgia Geraldine, 13.

According to People magazine, Dane, who currently stars as Cal Jacobs in the series Euphoria, will begin production of season 3 of the hit HBO show on April 14.

'Euphoria' season 3 went into production in 2025 after long delays on the third installment of the HBO drama series.

ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, is a rare degenerative disease that causes progressive muscle paralysis.

Patients first experience twitching or weakness in a limb, which is often followed by slurred speech, as reported by People magazine.

According to the Mayo Clinic, as quoted by People magazine, ALS affects the nerve cells in the brain and spine that control muscle movement. Patients gradually lose their ability to speak, eat, walk, and breathe independently.

According to the Muscular Dystrophy Association, there's no cure for ALS, and people usually live three to five years after diagnosis. However, some patients can live for decades.

In addition to Dane, other notable stars who have been diagnosed with ALS include Aaron Lazar, John Driskell Hopkins, Eric Stevens, Joe Bonsall, Roberta Flack, Kenneth Mitchell, and Stephen Hawking. (ANI)

