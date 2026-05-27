Entertainment News | Eva Longoria Says She Has Never Watched 'Desperate Housewives'

Washington DC [US], May 27 (ANI): Actress Eva Longoria has revealed that despite starring in the hit television series 'Desperate Housewives' for eight seasons, she has never watched the show, according to E! News.

Speaking on a recent episode of the Dinner's On Me podcast hosted by Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Longoria admitted she still has no interest in revisiting the popular ABC drama, which aired from 2004 to 2012.

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"Everybody's re-watching it. It was, like, number two the other day on streaming," Eva said. "I keep getting notifications like, 'Do you wanna watch Housewives?' I go, 'No, I don't. I'm fine. I made it'," according to E! News.

Longoria played Gabrielle Solis on the series throughout its eight-season run and said there are currently no plans from creator Marc Cherry to revive the original show.

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"Marc never wants to," she said while discussing the possibility of a continuation of the series.

Reflecting on the demanding production schedule of the show, Longoria added, "This was a time where we did 24 episodes a year for a decade."

She jokingly added, "Marc's like, 'We fully mined the characters.' And I was like, I can't sleep with one more person on the street. Like, I literally have slept with everybody," according to E! News.

Despite that, Longoria had earlier expressed enthusiasm for a possible reboot. During an appearance on Good Day New York in 2022, she said, "Believe me, I would be the first to sign up. Like, I'm already on Wisteria Lane, and I'd be like 'sign me up.'"

While a revival of the original series is not currently in development, a spinoff of Desperate Housewives is being produced by Kerry Washington.

Actress Felicity Huffman, who also starred in the original series, voiced support for the upcoming project in an interview with E! News earlier this year.

"I'm completely 100 percent behind it," Huffman said. "Kerry Washington--it's so great that she's doing it with women of color. It's exactly what's needed."

"So, it's going to be a great ride," she added.

Huffman also expressed hope that the spinoff would retain the unique tone created by Marc Cherry in the original show, which also starred Teri Hatcher, Marcia Cross and Nicollette Sheridan.

"Marc has a very specific voice, and that singular voice resonated with people," Huffman said. "And the way he created those women's friendships--the friendship is key," according to E! News. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)