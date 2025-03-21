Washington DC [US], March 21 (ANI): The 'Desperate Housewives' star Eva Longoria is set to receive the Platino Honor at the 12th Platino Awards ceremony at Municipal Palace in Madrid on April 27, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

The Platino Honor recognises the actress's outstanding audiovisual career and her representation of the Latino community in the American industry, as per the outlet

Longoria's guest actress appearances on U.S. television began in 2000, but it was in 2004 that she gained fame for her character of Gabrielle Solis in ABC's Desperate Housewives.

Other appearances of Longoria's include in Empire, Devious Maids, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, BoJack Horseman and Jane the Virgin, before founding her own production company, UnbeliEVAble Entertainment.

She was involved behind the camera on a myriad of projects including the TV series Grand Hotel.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Longoria made her directorial debut with Flamin' Hot in 2023. It was a biopic about Richard Montanez, the janitor who claims to have invented Flamin' Hot Cheetos.

It landed Searchlight Pictures' most-watched streaming release ever and an Academy Award nomination for best original song for "The Fire Inside," written by Diane Warren and performed by Becky G, as per the Outlet.

The film was screened at the White House alongside President Joe Biden, becoming the first film to feature there focusing on Latinx characters.

In March 2023, the docuseries Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico premiered and in May last year, it was confirmed CNN would revive the series with Eva Longoria: Searching for Spain, releasing in spring 2025., reported The Hollywood Reporter.

With the Platino Award, the 'Desperate Housewives' star succeeds Cecilia Roth, the last recipient of the honor, after previous editions of this recognition received by such prominent figures from the Ibero-American world as Benicio del Toro (2023), Carmen Maura (2022), Diego Luna (2021), Jose Sacristan (2020) and Raphael (2019), according to The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

