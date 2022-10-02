By Sahil Pandey

New Delhi [India], October 2 (ANI): Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut said on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on Sunday that everybody remembers Mahatma Gandhi but not many remember Lal Bahadur Shastri though both leaders share the same birthday.

Kangana told ANI, "Everybody remembers Gandhi but not many remember Shastri ji. There are many heroes who did not get the PR publicity and many deserving and unsung heroes are there. I identify with those who couldn't do much PR but they did good work and are most deserving. I believe Shastri ji has been that kind of person and I have been Shastri ji's fan."

Earlier today, the 'Queen' actor remembered the former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri with an Instagram post that paid tribute to the late leader. It was a throwback video of his speech.

Sharing the video, she wrote, "Remembering former Prime Minister of India, Bharat Ratna Lal Bahadur Shastri ji on his birth anniversary. #LalBahadurShastri."

During her visit, when asked about the Krishna Janmabhumi issue, the actor said she wishes for a grand temple at the spot.

"Lord Krishna is important part of our lives. Lord Krishna stories are remembered by all. That Jail where god's birth took place is still there but it is just half remains left, so we want a grand temple there," Kangana added.Although Kangana said there is no intention of contesting elections right now, she stated, "I am interested in politics as an artist. I will make good films on politics."She shared her thoughts on forthcoming movie 'Emergency' and called that period cinematically appealing.

"It is a great time as you are able to get creative freedom. There was a big figure Mrs Gandhi and there was a big scandal. Cinematically it is very appealing and it is Shakespearian as an artist. It is not a fact check. The movie will expose psychological undercurrents, the tension between characters and the game of power. Many things are not known to people and I am hopeful it will be extraordinary," Kangana commented.

Ranaut was present in Delhi to visit the gallery where Prime Minister Narendra Modi's gifts were available for auction. The actor has placed a bid on the special gifts received by PM Modi like the model of Ram Janmabhoomi. (ANI)

