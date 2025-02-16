London [UK], February 16 (ANI): The 78th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA), one of the most prestigious events in the world of cinema, is set to take place today (early Monday morning in India) at the Royal Festival Hall in London, with Actor David Tennant returning as the host for the second consecutive year, reported Variety.

This year's presenters include a stellar lineup featuring Selena Gomez, Zoe Saldana, Ralph Fiennes, and Joe Alwyn, among others. In addition, actor Mark Hamill is also set to appear, possibly playing a role in honouring his 'Star Wars' co-star Warwick Davis with a BAFTA Fellowship.

Other notable guest presenters include Pamela Anderson and Lupita Nyong'o.

This year, 'Conclave' and 'Emilia Perez' emerged as the most-nominated films in the BAFTA Awards. Edward Berger's 'Conclave', leads with 12 nominations, including Best Film, Best Director, Best Leading Actor for Ralph Fiennes, and Best Supporting Actress for Rossellini.

Mexico-set melodrama "Emilia Perez" has 11 nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director (Jacques Audiard).

As per Variety, Brady Corbet's American epic The Brutalist landed nine nominations, followed by seven for Anora, Dune: Part Two and Wicked and six for A Complete Unknown and Kneecap.

While the likes of Demi Moore (The Substance), Cynthia Erivo (Wicked), Jeremy Strong (The Apprentice), Ariana Grande (Wicked), Selena Gomez (Emilia Perez), Mikey Madison (Anora), Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain), Yura Borisov (Anora), Isabella Rossellini (Conclave), Zoe Saldana (Emilia Perez) and Guy Pearce (The Brutalist) are among the 12 of 24 nominated performers -- both established and rising -- getting their very first BAFTA nod.

The lead actor, Adrien Brody ("The Brutalist"), Timothee Chalamet (A Complete Unknown), Colman Domingo (Sing Sing), Ralph Fiennes (Conclave), Hugh Grant (Heretic) and Sebastian Stan ( The Apprentice) are also in contention of the awards.

See the full list of nominations below:

BEST FILM

"Anora"

"The Brutalist"

"A Complete Unknown"

"Conclave"

"Emilia Perez"

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

"Bird"

"Blitz"

"Conclave"

"Gladiator II"

"Hard Truths"

"Kneecap"

"Lee"

"Love Lies Bleeding"

"The Outrun"

"Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl"

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER

"Hoard" -- Luna Carmoon (Director, writer)

"Kneecap" -- Rich Peppiatt (Director, writer)

"Monkey Man" -- Dev Patel (Director)

"Santosh" -- Sandhya Suri (Director, writer), James Bowsher (Producer), Balthazar de Ganay (Producer), also produced by Alan McAlex, Mike Goodridge

"Sister Midnight" -- Karan Kandhari (Director, writer)

FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE

"All We Imagine as Light"

"Emilia Perez"

"I'm Still Here" ("Ainda Estou Aqui")

"Kneecap"

"The Seed of the Sacred Fig"

DOCUMENTARY

"Black Box Diaries"

"Daughters"

"No Other Land"

"Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story"

"Will & Harper"

ANIMATED FILM

"Flow"

"Inside Out 2"

"Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl"

"The Wild Robot"

CHILDREN'S & FAMILY FILM

"Flow"

"Kensuke's Kingdom"

"Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl"

"The Wild Robot"

DIRECTOR

"Anora" -- Sean Baker

"The Brutalist" -- Brady Corbet

"Conclave" -- Edward Berger

"Dune: Part Two" -- Denis Villeneuve

"Emilia Perez" -- Jacques Audiard

"The Substance" -- Coralie Fargeat

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

"Anora" -- written by Sean Baker

"The Brutalist" -- written by Brady Corbet and Mona Fastvold

"Kneecap" -- written by Rich Peppiatt, story by Rich Peppiatt, Naoise O Caireallain, Liam Og O Hannaidh, JJ O Dochartaigh

"A Real Pain" -- written by Jesse Eisenberg

"The Substance" -- written by Coralie Fargeat

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

"A Complete Unknown" -- screenplay by James Mangold and Jay Cocks

"Conclave" -- screenplay by Peter Straughan

"Emilia Perez" -- screenplay by Jacques Audiard

"Nickel Boys" -- screenplay by RaMell Ross and Joslyn Barnes

"Sing Sing" -- screenplay by Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar, story by Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, Clarence 'Divine Eye' Maclin, John 'Divine G' Whitfield

LEADING ACTRESS

Cynthia Erivo, "Wicked"

Karla Sofia Gascon, "Emilia Perez"

Marianne Jean-Baptiste, "Hard Truths"

Mikey Madison, "Anora"

Demi Moore, "The Substance"

Saoirse Ronan, "The Outrun"

LEADING ACTOR

Adrien Brody, "The Brutalist"

Timothee Chalamet, "A Complete Unknown"

Colman Domingo, "Sing Sing"

Ralph Fiennes, "Conclave"

Hugh Grant, "Heretic"

Sebastian Stan, "The Apprentice"

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Selena Gomez, "Emilia Perez"

Ariana Grande, "Wicked"

Felicity Jones, "The Brutalist"

Jamie Lee Curtis, "The Last Showgirl"

Isabella Rossellini, "Conclave"

Zoe Saldana, "Emilia Perez"

SUPPORTING ACTOR

Yura Borisov, "Anora"

Kieran Culkin, "A Real Pain"

Clarence Maclin, "Sing Sing"

Edward Norton, "A Complete Unknown"

Guy Pearce, "The Brutalist"

Jeremy Strong, "The Apprentice"

CASTING

"Anora" -- Sean Baker, Samantha Quan

"The Apprentice" -- Stephanie Gorin, Carmen Cuba

"A Complete Unknown" -- Yesi Ramirez

"Conclave" -- Nina Gold, Martin Ware

"Kneecap" -- Carla Stronge

CINEMATOGRAPHY

"The Brutalist" -- Lol Crawley

"Conclave" -- Stephane Fontaine

"Dune: Part Two" -- Greig Fraser

"Emilia Perez" -- Paul Guilhaume

"Nosferatu" -- Jarin Blaschke

EDITING

"Anora" -- Sean Baker

"Conclave" -- Nick Emerson

"Dune: Part Two" -- Joe Walker

"Emilia Perez"- Juliette Welfling

"Kneecap" -- Julian Ulrichs, Chris Gill

COSTUME DESIGN

"Blitz" -- Jacqueline Durran

"A Complete Unknown" -- Arianne Phillips

"Conclave" -- Lisy Christl

"Nosferatu" -- Linda Muir

"Wicked" -- Paul Tazewell

MAKE UP & HAIR

"Dune: Part Two" -- Love Larson, Eva Von Bahr

"Emilia Perez" -- Julia Floch Carbonel, Emmanuel Janvier, Jean-Christophe Spadaccini, Romain Marietti

"Nosferatu" -- David White, Traci Loader, Suzanne Stokes-Munton

"The Substance" -- Pierre-Olivier Persin, Stephanie Guillon, Frederique Arguello, Marilyne Scarselli

"Wicked" -- Frances Hannon, Laura Blount, Sarah Nuth

ORIGINAL SCORE

"The Brutalist" -- Daniel Blumberg

"Conclave" -- Volker Bertelmann

"Emilia Perez" -- Camille, Clement Ducol

"Nosferatu" -- Robin Carolan

"The Wild Robot" -- Kris Bowers

PRODUCTION DESIGN

"The Brutalist" -- Judy Becker, Patricia Cuccia

"Conclave" -- Suzie Davies, Cynthia Sleiter

"Dune: Part Two" -- Patrice Vermette, Shane Vieau

"Nosferatu" -- Craig Lathrop

"Wicked" -- Nathan Crowley, Lee Sandales

SOUND

"Blitz" -- John Casali, Paul Cotterell, James Harrison

"Dune: Part Two" -- Ron Bartlett, Doug Hemphill, Gareth John, Richard King

"Gladiator II" -- Stephane Bucher, Matthew Collinge, Paul Massey Danny Sheehan

"The Substance" -- Valerie Deloof, Victor Fleurant, Victor Praud, Stephane Thiebaut, Emmanuelle Villard

"Wicked" -- Robin Baynton, Simon Hayes, John Marquis, Andy Nelson, Nancy Nugent Title

SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

"Better Man" -- Luke Millar, David Clayton, Keith Herft, Peter Stubbs

"Dune: Part Two" -- Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Gerd Nefzer, Rhys Salcombe

"Gladiator II" -- Mark Bakowski, Neil Corbould, Nikki Penny, Pietro Ponti

"Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" -- Erik Winquist, Rodney Burke, Paul Story, Stephen Unterfranz

"Wicked" -- Pablo Helman, Paul Corbould, Jonathan Fawkner, Anthony Smith

BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION

"Adios" -- Jose Prats, Natalia Kyriacou, Bernardo Angeletti

"Mog's Christmas" -- Robin Shaw, Joanna Harrison, Camilla Deakin, Ruth Fielding

"Wander to Wonder" -- Nina Gantz, Stienette Bosklopper, Simon Cartwright, Maarten Swart

BRITISH SHORT FILM

"The Flowers Stand Silently, Witnessing" -- Theo Panagopoulos, Marissa Keating

"Marion" -- Joe Weiland, Finn Constantine, Marija Djikic

"Milk" -- Miranda Stern, Ashionye Ogene

"Rock, Paper, Scissors" -- Franz Bohm, Ivan, Hayder Rothschild Hoozeer

"Stomach Bug" -- Matty Crawford, Karima Sammout-Kanellopoulou

EE RISING STAR AWARD (voted for by the public)

Marisa Abela

Jharrel Jerome

David Jonsson

Mikey Madison

Nabhaan Rizwan

In India, the audience can watch the awards on Lionsgate Play. (ANI)

