Entertainment News | Fahadh Faasil to Lead Two Malayalam Films, Teams Up with Jacob Babu and Panorama Studios

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 17 (ANI): Riding on the success of 'Drishyam 3' (Malayalam), Panorama Studios has officially announced a new collaboration with acclaimed producer Jacob Babu for two ambitious Malayalam feature films, both headlined by actor Fahadh Faasil.

The announcement marks a significant creative partnership aimed at developing content-driven cinema in Malayalam, with both projects currently in the development stage and expected to release in theatres next year.

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Both films will feature Fahadh Faasil in the lead role. His notable films include 'Maheshinte Prathikaaram', 'Kumbalangi Nights', 'Joji', 'Malik', 'Aavesham', and the blockbuster 'Pushpa' franchise.

Speaking about his association with the projects, Fahadh Faasil said, "What attracted me to these films was the strength of the stories and the vision behind them. I have always enjoyed being part of projects that challenge me as an actor and offer something fresh to audiences. My conversations with Jacob and the team at Panorama Studios have been incredibly inspiring, and I am excited about the journey ahead. While it is still early days, I can confidently say that both films have immense potential, and I look forward to bringing these stories to life and sharing them with audiences next year," in a press note.

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Panorama Studios has previously backed several acclaimed and commercially successful projects, including 'Omkara', 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama', 'Drishyam', 'Raid', and 'Shaitaan'.

In Malayalam cinema, the production house has also been associated with multiple projects, including 'Anomie' (Rahman and Bhavana), 'Tikitaka' (Asif Ali), 'Unmadham' (Kunchacko Boban and Lijomol Jose), and collaborations with award-winning actor-producer Nivin Pauly.

Speaking on the partnership, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Producer, Panorama Studios, said, "The success of our Malayalam ventures has reinforced our belief in the extraordinary storytelling talent that exists within the industry. We are delighted to collaborate with Jacob Babu, whose passion for cinema and deep understanding of the Malayalam market make him an ideal partner for these projects. Having Fahadh Faasil headline both films is especially exciting. He is an exceptional actor with a rare ability to connect with audiences across languages and cultures, and we are confident that these films will offer something truly special."

Abhishek Pathak, Producer, Panorama Studios, added, "At Panorama Studios, we have always focused on stories that entertain, engage, and leave a lasting impact. As discussions around these projects progressed, it became clear that Fahadh Faasil was the perfect choice to bring these characters to life. His versatility, dedication to his craft, and instinct for selecting powerful stories make him one of the most respected actors working in Indian cinema today. Our partnership with Jacob Babu marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter, and we look forward to sharing more details with audiences soon," in a press statement.

Producer and distributor Jacob K Babu, associated with Maxlab Cinemas and Entertainments, also expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "I have always believed that great collaborations create great cinema, and this partnership with Panorama Studios is built on that very belief. Both Kumarji and Abhishek have consistently backed meaningful and commercially successful films, and I am delighted to be working with them on these two exciting projects. Having Fahadh Faasil on board elevates the excitement even further. He is an actor who constantly pushes creative boundaries, and I am confident audiences will be thrilled by what we are creating together," in a press statement.

The two films are currently in development, with further details on directors, cast, technicians, and the wider creative team expected to be announced in the coming months. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)