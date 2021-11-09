Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 9 (ANI): A new family drama titled 'Sutliyan' will be out soon on ZEE5.

Actors Ayesha Raza, Shiv Pandit, Vivaan Shah and Plabita Borthakur will be seen playing the lead roles in the show, which is being helmed by Shree Narrayan Singh.

Produced by Manor Rama Pictures, 'Sutliyan' is considered a heartwarming story of a family where the adult children return to their family home in Bhopal, the city where they grew up, weeks before Diwali. As they meet after years, trying to come to terms with situations, they are burdened with emotional baggage from the past and unresolved conflicts in relationships as they undergo the challenging, yet necessary journey of emotional and spiritual cleansing.

Talking about 'Sutliyan', Singh said, "I was attracted to this series for one reason - nowadays where emotions in personal life are expressed through emojis, here is a show which was real, and which makes you want to pick up the phone and call your mom or book a ticket home."

While the cast and crew have commenced shooting, the series will premiere later this year. (ANI)

