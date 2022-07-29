New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) FanTiger, a dedicated music NFT marketplace, on Friday launched its debut music NFT (non-fungible token) with renowned Punjabi singer-actor Sunanda Sharma.

According to a press release issued by FanTiger, the launch of the NFT has made Sharma the first female Punjabi singer to release a song, “9-9 Mashukan” as an NFT.

“We welcome Sunanda to the FanTiger family with her first-ever music NFT. She is leading the way to step into the world of bringing music closer to Fans everywhere and living up to her title of ‘Boss Lady' given by her fans.

"NFTs have the power to strengthen engagement and deepen relationships between Sunanda and her fans worldwide," Prashan Agarwal, CEO and co-founder, FanTiger, said in a statement.

Sharma said she has always been fascinated with the concept of NFTs and is excited about the collaboration.

"I have always been fascinated with the concept of NFTs, and now being able to sell my own is like a dream come true. FanTiger has been instrumental in bringing this industry to India and creating more opportunities for artists big and small.

"I invite my fans and music lovers to be part of this revolutionary journey at FanTiger and support my Music NFT. I look forward to leveraging NFTs to interact in new ways with my fans soon," the singer said. PTI

