Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 24 (ANI): Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan has shared a fun throwback picture on social media, featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Karan Johar, and Anil Kapoor.

In the picture, which dates back to more than two decades, the celebrities can be seen having a gala time, dancing at Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor's sangeet.

In the caption, Farah shared, "Those were the days! @anilskapoor papaji in shock. spot the very famous background dancers pls.. @sanjaykapoor2500 & @maheepkapoor s sangeet.. #dancelikenooneiswatching"

Seeing the priceless picture, B-town members jumped to the comments section.

"So fun," Zoya Akhtar commented.

"Wah," Karan Johar added.

Maheep Kapoor wrote, "love it !!!!"

Sanjay Kapoor asked, "Where are the Dulha dulhan."

To this, Farah replied, "dulhan is behind papaji.. half face.. dulha was (rolling eyes emoticon)"

Sanjay and Maheep tied the knot in December 1998. They are parents to daughter Shanaya and son Jahaan. Shanaya is all set to make her acting debut with the film 'Bedhadak', presented by Karan Johar. (ANI)

