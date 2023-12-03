Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 3 (ANI): Actor Boman Irani celebrated his birthday with his family and close friends from the film industry on Saturday.

Choreographer Farah Khan shared a video on Instagram from Boman's birthday celebrations. In the clip, Boman is seen cutting his birthday cake in the company of Farah, actor Abhishek Bachchan and choreographer Shiamak Davar.

"Birthdays should be celebrated like this.. with people who love you n Parsis.. happy birthday my dearest @boman_irani ur getting hendshomer every year.. @zenobia.irani sorry I couldn't resist.. @bachchan @shiamakofficial @kunalvijayakar @karuna_badwal n cameraperson jojo .. what a lovely night [?]," he captioned the post.

Before his birthday, he shared how he would like to celebrate the special occasion.

In a statement, he said, "Just like every year this year again family and friends are coming together. We sing songs till we are silly and then we enjoy food that my wife Zenobia and my dear friend Kunal Vijaykar sit and plan for the menu, as they're the best at it. This year, I'm having a slightly bigger gathering because I've made some more new friends so it's gonna be 25-30 people more than we normally have. So I'm really excited and looking forward to having a great day ahead. My immense love to everyone who has sent out their good wishes to me."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Boman will be seen sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in 'Dunki'.

'Dunki' marks the reunion of Boman with both director Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh. In the film, he will be seen portraying the role of a teacher.

Speaking about his experience working with the two in 'Dunki', Boman said, ""Being a part of this special film is an honour. Working with the genius Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan who truly is the biggest star, once again has truly been delightful. After a long time, I'm playing a teacher once again and my character has an interesting arc that I'm hopeful audiences will really enjoy. I can't wait to bring our piece of heart to the audiences."

Boman has earlier worked with Rajkumar Hirani in '3 Idiots' and 'Munna Bhai' franchise. On the other hand, he has collaborated with SRK in 'Don' franchise, 'Dilwale' and 'Main Hoon Na'.'Dunki', which is backed by Red Chillies Entertainment, will hit the theatres on December 21. (ANI)

