New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI): Celebrity couple Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar on Tuesday treated fans to an underwater picture of themselves practising diving and breathing in a swimming pool.

The 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag,' actor's girlfriend Shibani who has been sharing several pictures from her Maldives trip with Akhtar, took to Instagram to share the recent click.

The picture shows the couple decked up in proper gear including goggles and underwater breathing devices.

"My buddy on land and under the sea!! also in the pool because that's where we are in this picture @faroutakhtar," she wrote in the caption.

The couple has been enjoying a getaway at the serene beaches of Maldives. (ANI)

