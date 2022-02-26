Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 26 (ANI): B-town latest newlyweds Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar, on Saturday, treated their fans with pictures from their civil marriage that took place at the former's house on February 21.

The couple took to their Instagram handles and posted several sets of pictures. Farhan could be seen dressed in a golden sherwani from designer Sabyasachi Mukerji, which he paired with a golden jacket. Shibani looked gorgeous in her pastel saree from Anamika Khanna.

Some pictures showed the duo sharing some special moments on the rooftop during the golden hour. In one of them, fans could see Farhan and Shibani embracing each other as they registered their marriage in the presence of all their loved ones.

Sharing the photos, Farhan wrote, "I do. @shibanidandekar," followed by a red heart emoji. He also thanked Sabyasachi for designing a perfect outfit and giving his special day "a unique golden touch."

"I do @faroutakhtar," read Shibani's caption. Referring to her beautiful wedding saree, Shibani wrote, "My beautiful wedding sari which I will treasure always by @anamikakhanna.in."

For the unversed, Farhan and Shibani tied the knot at Farhan's family farmhouse in Khandala.

The daytime wedding was attended by several celebrities including Farah Khan, Rhea Chakraborty, Satish Shah, Ashutosh Gowariker and Ritesh Sidwani. Hrithik Roshan also attended the wedding with his parents, Rakesh and Pinkie Roshan.

The couple had been dating for almost three years. (ANI)

