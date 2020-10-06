New Delhi [India], October 6 (ANI): Several Bollywood celebrities took to social media to express sorrow over the demise of filmmaker and actor Ajay Devgn's brother Anil Devgan on Monday.

Actor-director Farhan Akhtar took to Twitter and extended deepest condolences to the actor Devgn's family. "Sorry for your loss @ajaydevgn. Deepest condolences to you and family," tweeted Akhtar.

Actor Dia Mirza who had worked with the departed filmmaker in his film 'Blackmail,' also extended condolences to the family.

"Deepest condolences to the family. have the fondest memories of working with him. Prayers for him," tweeted Mirza.

"Deepest condolences to the family. Extremely sorry for your loss. May his soul rest in peace," tweeted Bipasha Basu.

While actor Varun Dhawan extended his "condolences" to Ajay Devgn, filmmaker Abbas Mustan tweeted, "Ohh sad!! May his soul rest in peace."

Anil Devgan passed way at the age of 45 on Monday night. The confirmation of his demise was given by Ajay Devgn on Tuesday through a Twitter post where he expressed sorrow over his brother's demise.

He has directed his superstar brother Ajay in two films - 'Raju Chacha' and 'Blackmail.' (ANI)

