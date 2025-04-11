New Delhi [India], April 11 (ANI): Spokesperson of the Israel Embassy in India, Guy Nir recalled his ramp walk at a fashion event in the national capital last month.

Terming it as "Fashion Diplomacy" Nir shared photos from the event in which he is seen wearing a printed dhoti that he had paired with a stylish black blazer and white T-shirt.

"From nervous steps to confident strides -- what a moment! Stumbled upon this photo of my ramp walk at the @TaleofaTrend event in #Delhi. Who knew diplomacy could be this stylish? #FashionDiplomacy," the Israeli envoy posted on X.

This is not the first time that Guy Nir has embraced Indian fashion. On Republic Day last year, along with him, a team of Israeli diplomats showcased a celebration of the country's cultural diversity by donning the traditional attires of different states.

Infusing warmth and authenticity, the diplomats extended heartfelt wishes in the native languages of the regions their attires represented, paying their tributes to the country's unity in diversity.

The diplomats, in a show of camaraderie and respect for India's diverse cultural tapestry, not only wished the nation but also engaged in a friendly competition with the public.

Nir, spokesperson for the Israeli Embassy in India, opted for a Himachali look. (ANI)

