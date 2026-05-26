Entertainment News | Fashion Factory Brings Back Black Weekend Sale with Buy 1 Get 2 Free Offer

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 26 (ANI): Fashion Factory is bringing back its much-awaited Black Weekend Sale, giving fashion shoppers a chance to refresh their wardrobes with one of the season's biggest value deals. The sale will run from May 27 to May 31 across Fashion Factory stores in India, giving customers a chance to enjoy a massive buy 1 get 2 free offer on almost everything.

From office wear and casual wear to party wear, denims, shirts, trousers, T-shirts, Women's ethnic wear and more, shoppers can discover exciting deals across a wide range of apparel categories. The sale will feature popular brands such as Lee Cooper, Louis Philippe, Park Avenue, John Players, Killer, Peter England, Colors, Duke and many more, making it a strong value-led shopping opportunity for the season, as per the press release.

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Adding to the excitement, Fashion Factory has introduced the Black Pass, an exclusive access mechanic that lets customers enter the sale before everyone else. Shoppers can unlock their Black Pass simply by giving a missed call on 9321661199. The pass gives customers early access to the sale before it opens to all shoppers.

Built around a thought, "Deals so big, we can't reveal them to everyone," the Black Weekend Sale is designed to create curiosity, exclusivity and high-energy buzz among fashion shoppers. Social media influencers will be seen across the cities and on social media carrying bold shopping bags and placards with intriguing messages, encouraging consumers to give a missed call and unlock their Black Pass.

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With leading fashion brands, wardrobe-wide deals, early access and a mystery-led campaign, the Black Weekend Sale aims to turn shopping into a larger celebration for value-conscious fashion lovers. (ANI)

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