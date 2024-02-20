Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 20 (ANI): Film director and choreographer Farah Khan on Tuesday wished actor Patralekhaa on her birthday.

Farah posted pictures with the birthday girl on Instagram and wrote, "Happiest birthday to my dearest @patralekhaa U R one in a Billion n i Lovvv uuuu feeding you tomorrow promise ( n this song is so apt)."

Also Read | Britney Spears Shuts Down Rumours of Reconciliation With Ex Paul Richard Soliz; Pop Icon Says 'Being Single Is Awesome'.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C3kkn8OybTt/?img_index=3

As soon as she shared the post, Malaika Arora reacted to the post.

Also Read | Article 370: PM Narendra Modi Talks About Yami Gautam's Upcoming Political Drama, Actress REACTS! (Watch Video).

She wrote, "Happy birthday"

Fans also showered birthday wishes on 'Citylights' actor in the comment section.

Patralekhaa's husband and actor RajKummar Rao, conveyed his best wishes to his lovely wife.

Taking to Instagram, RajKummar dropped adorable pictures with his wife and wrote, "Happy birthday my love, the most beautiful and strongest girl @patralekhaa. You are the love and light of my life and always remember you are God's favourite child. You complete me."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C3jzE3oJGhP/?img_index=1

In the first picture, the couple can be seen looking at each other on a snowy landscape.

In one of the photos, the 'Citylights' co-stars are seen posing for a selfie.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Farah is judging the 11th season of the dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' alongside Malaika Arora and Arshad Warsi while Gauahar Khan and Ritvik Dhanjani will host the show.

On the other hand, Patralekhaa will be seen in 'Phule', which is based on the remarkable lives of the social reformer Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and his wife Dnyanajyoti Savitribai Phule. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)