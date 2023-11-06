Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 6 (ANI): Actor Rashmika Manndana has strongly reacted to her deepfake video which went viral on social media.

On Monday, the 'Pushpa: The Rise' actor took to Instagram Story and shared a note that read, "I feel really hurt to share this and have to talk about the deepfake video of me being spread online.Something like this is honestly, extremely scary not only for me, but also for each one of us who today is vulnerable to so much harm because of how technology is being misused."

"Today, as a woman and as an actor, I am thankful for my family, friends and well-wishers who are my protection and support system. But if this happened to me when I was in school or college, I genuinely can't imagine how could I ever tackle this," she added.

"We need to address this as a community and with urgency before more of us are affected by such identity theft," she concluded.

In the unconfirmed video, it can be seen that woman with Rashmika's face was entering a lift wearing a black swimsuit. The video quickly went viral and several social media users came forward to confirm that it was a deepfake.

After the video went viral, her 'Goodbye' co-actor Amitabh Bachchan has called for legal action.

He took to X and wrote, "Yes this is a strong case for legal."

https://twitter.com/SrBachchan/status/1721221042990092444

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika will be seen in 'Animal' opposite Ranbir Kapoor and in the Pan-India film 'Pushpa 2'.

She also has 'Chaava' in her kitty. The film is all set to hit theatres on December 6, 2024. (ANI)

