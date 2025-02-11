Los Angeles [US], February 10 (ANI): Felicity Jones and Stephen Fry will be honoured at the Newport Beach Film Festival during its 2025 UK and Ireland Honors event.

The event will also see Emma Corrin and Sharon Horgan receiving special honour, as per Variety.

Fry will be recognized with the ICON Award, celebrating his over 25 years of experience and contributions to the film industry with notable roles in "Heartstopper," "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew," "The Dropout," "V for Vendetta," "Sherlock Holmes" and "The Hobbit" films. Past recipients of the award include Bill Nighy, Lesley Manville and Richard E. Grant.

Meanwhile, Jones, Corrin and Horgan will be honored within the Artists of Distinction category. Jones received BAFTA and Oscar nominations for her role in Brady Corbet's "The Brutalist" while Corrin was recently in both "Nosferatu" and "Deadpool & Wolverine." Horgan's last appearance was in the Irish comedy show "Bad Sisters," which she also created and writes on.

"The Newport Beach Film Festival is delighted to be adding four more outstanding performers to this year's list of UK and Ireland honorees," president and CEO of Visit Newport Beach Gary Sherwin said. "Sir Stephen Fry is a British national treasure and thoroughly deserving of the accolade of ICON, whilst Emma Corrin, Felicity Jones and Sharon Horgan have all worked on acclaimed projects of the highest calibre in the last year."

These four actors join Variety's (who also partner with the Newport Beach Film Festival) previously announced "10 Brits to Watch," including Ava Wong Davies, Erin Kellyman, Mia Tharia, Michelle de Swarte, Nabhaan Rizwan, Rich Peppiatt, Saura Lightfoot-Leon, Varada Sethu and Xander Parish -- all set to be honoured at the event.

This year's UK and Ireland Honors ceremony is hosted by Edith Bowman and Cat Deeley and will take place on February 13. (ANI)

