Entertainment News | FIFA 2026: Nora Fatehi's Energetic Performance Mesmerises Crowd at Opening Ceremony in Toronto

Toronto [Canada], June 13 (ANI): Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi has lit up the stage with her energetic performance at the Toronto stadium at the opening ceremony ahead of the Canada vs Bosnia match on Friday (Canada local time).

Several artists performed at the second opening ceremony of FIFA 2026, which included Alanis Morissette, Alessia Cara, Michael Buble, Elyanna, Jessie Reyez, Nora Fatehi, Sanjoy, Vegedream, and William Prince.

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The show began by honouring Canada's Indigenous peoples and roots. The football pitch looked magnificent, covered in the red of the Canadian flag with a sprinkling of gold.

After Alessia Cara kicked off the opening ceremony with her performance, the 'Saki Saki' fame dancer Nora Fatehi arrived on stage in a red ensemble.

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She performed her official FIFA song, Siir Siir, alongside Vegedream and Sanjoy. The crowd erupted in joy as they resonated with the music and the performance.

Nora thrilled the audience with her dance moves and electric vocals as hundreds of dancers performed with her.

Nora also performed at the Countdown Concert in Toronto ahead of her opening day performance. She performed Siir Siir at the venue. The actress shared the glimpses on her Instagram handle.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DZeZbc7suBD/?hl=en

Nora's inclusion in the lineup highlights her rising stature as an internationally recognised performer with a strong cross-cultural appeal. Having previously delivered a memorable showcase during FIFA World Cup celebrations in 2022, Nora's return to the global stage reflects the increasing demand for her as a performer who seamlessly blends music, dance, and stage spectacle.

This moment also stands out because of her dual role as both singer and performer, reinforcing her identity as a multifaceted global entertainer.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 officially kicked off in Mexico on Thursday evening with a grand opening ceremony that saw a power-packed performance by global pop queen Shakira on 'Dai Dai, which is the tournament's official anthem. She was joined on stage by Nigerian music sensation Burna Boy, setting the perfect tone for football's biggest celebration.

Shakira not only crooned the football anthem but also captivated the crowd with her signature dance moves at Mexico City's iconic Azteca Stadium.

The spectacle featured a giant trophy emerging dramatically from the centre of the pitch while dancers in traditional attire and vibrant costumes brought the performance to life with a dazzling display of colour and culture.

The third opening ceremony of FIFA will take place in Los Angeles in the early morning of Saturday (India Time).

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is the largest edition of the tournament to date, featuring 48 teams competing across the United States, Canada and Mexico. The competition will conclude with the final on July 19. (ANI)

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