Entertainment News | FIFA World Cup 2026: Katy Perry Says She'll Perform a Song She's Never Sung Before

Washington DC [US], June 12 (ANI): Singer Katy Perry has teased a special surprise for football fans ahead of her performance at the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony in Los Angeles, revealing that she plans to sing a song she has never performed live before.

According to PEOPLE magazine, Perry, who is among the headline performers for the United States opening ceremony on June 12, shared the update while attending the Tribeca Festival premiere of her concert film 'Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour,' 'Live from Paris' earlier this week.

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Without revealing the title of the track, the pop star hinted that the song holds a special connection to the occasion. Teasing the mystery performance, Perry said the track is "very fitting" for the ceremony and noted that it comes from one of her earlier records.

"It's very fitting for the ceremonial song that I get to sing," the star told PEOPLE of the specific tune as she attended the Tribeca Festival premiere of her latest concert film, Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour -- Live from Paris, on Monday, June 8.

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"And it's not new," she further teased. "It's off of one of my records, and I'm very excited to perform it."

Perry is set to perform during the United States opening ceremony in Los Angeles on Friday, June 12. She will share the stage with a star-studded lineup that includes Anitta, Future, LISA, Rema and Tyla.

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The performance comes as the FIFA World Cup 2026 gets underway across North America. The tournament officially began on June 11 with the opening match between Mexico and South Africa in Mexico City.

The first opening ceremony in Mexico City featured performances by Shakira and Burna Boy, who delivered the first live performance of "Dai Dai," the official song of the FIFA World Cup 2026. Other artists who took the stage included Alejandro Fernandez, Belinda, Danny Ocean, J Balvin, Lila Downs, Los Angeles Azules and Mana.

A second opening ceremony is scheduled to take place in Toronto, Canada, featuring performances from Alanis Morissette, Alessia Cara, Elyanna, Jessie Reyez, Michael Buble, Nora Fatehi, Sanjoy, Vegedream and William Prince.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is the largest edition of the tournament to date, featuring 48 teams competing across the United States, Canada and Mexico. The competition will conclude with the final on July 19. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)