Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 5 (ANI): The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has issued a statement condemning Nadav Lapid's controversial remarks on the film 'The Kashmir Files' at IFFI.

FWICE in a statement called asked the Israeli filmmaker to issue an unconditional apology.

Also Read | Summer Walker Looks Phenomenal in New Photos. – Latest Tweet by Pop Crave.

"The FWICE, the oldest and the largest organisation of the workers, technicians and artists working in the Indian film industry sheltering scores of members under its huge umbrella- strongly condemns the statements of Israeli Film maker Nadav Lapid and seek immediate unconditional apology from him in writing. We appeal the director of the film festival to oppose the statement of Nadav Lapid. We are surprised to note the silence of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting over the entire controversy," the statement reads.

Nadav Lapid commented on the film 'The Kashmir Files' and called it "vulgar" and "propaganda" during the 53rd International Film Festival of India's closing ceremony. Since then the Israeli film makers received a lot of criticism on social media.

Also Read | Akshay Kumar's Hilarious Pose From Phir Hera Pheri Recreated by Fan From Jeddah, Actor Shares Video on Social Media - Watch.

"FWICE thereby stands with solidarity in support of all our Film makers, Producers, Artists and Technicians associated with the Indian film industry," the statement concluded.

A video from the festival went viral in which Lapid was seen making controversial remarks about 'The Kashmir Files'.

"All of us were disturbed and shocked by the 15th film, The Kashmir Files. That felt like a propaganda, vulgar movie, inappropriate for an artistic competitive section of such a prestigious film festival. I feel totally comfortable to openly share these feelings here with you on this stage. In the spirit of this festival, can surely also accept a critical discussion, which is essential for art and life," he said in his speech.

Post that, many Bollywood celebs including Anupam Kher, Vivek Agnihotri, and Darshan Kumaar reacted to Lapid's comment.

Reacting to the comment, Vivek issued a video in which he said, "I challenge all these urban naxals and the legendary filmmaker who came from Israel that if they can prove any single shot, event or dialogue is not completely true, then I will quit filmmaking. Who are these people who stand up against India every time? These are the same people who never allowed Moplah's and Kashmir's truth to come out. These are the same people who were selling burning pyres for just some dollars, and now when I announced my next film 'The Vaccine War' they are standing against it also, but I am not afraid, do whatever you want to do but I will fight."

'The Kashmir Files' was released earlier this year in theatres and it told the story of the Hindu exodus in the 1990s and targeted killings of the Kashmiri Pandits.

The movie went on to become one of the highest-grossing Bollywood movies of 2022 and Anupam Kher received acclaim for his performance. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)