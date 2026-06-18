Entertainment News | Film Carries Rooted and Relevant Message: Kriti Sanon on 'Cocktail 2'

New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): Actor Kriti Sanon shared the message behind her upcoming film 'Cocktail 2' at the press conference in Delhi today. The movie will hit theatres on Friday.

Kriti Sanon revealed that the film carries a "relevant and rooted message" which will revolve around relationships and commitment.

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When asked by ANI about the film's underlying message, Kriti Sanon said, "There is a message in this film. It is a very relevant message. Nowadays, the type of relationships, situationship and questions related to commitment are going on, there is a very relevant and rooted message at the end of the movie."

The movie is directed by Homi Adajania and is written by Tarun Jain and Luv Ranjan. The music of the film is composed by Pritam. Kriti shares the screen space with Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in the film.

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The almost three-minute trailer of the film features a tale of chaos, confusion and heartbreak between three friends, Kunal (Shahid Kapoor), Diya (Rashmika Mandanna) and Ally (Kriti Sanon). In the trailer, the lead cast were seen travelling, where the trio explore their friendship and different aspects of their relationship, including a possibility of a threesome.

In some sequences of the trailer, Kriti Sanon was seen flirting with Shahid Kapoor while the actor appears to be in a relationship with Rashmika Mandanna. The situation takes a downturn when the lady duo starts fighting over Shahid Kapoor.

Cocktail 2 (2026) is a standalone spiritual sequel. It is not a direct sequel to the 2012 original Cocktail, which featured Saif Ali Khan, Diana Penty and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles.

The movie is slated to release in theatres on June 19. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)