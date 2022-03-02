Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 2 (ANI): Veteran film distributor Jai Prakash Chowksey passed away on Wednesday.
Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan took to Twitter to pay his condolences.
"Saddened by the demise of veteran film distributor, a renowned writer and a dear friend JP Chowksi ji..... Heartfelt condolences and strength to the family members...RIP," he tweeted.
Veteran lyricist, Javed Akhtar, also condoled the demise of Jai Prakash Chowksey.
"Good bye Choksi saheb , they don't make like you any more. You were one of the last reminences of a culture that is lost for ever," Akhtar grieved.
Jai Prakash Chowksey breathed his last on Wednesday morning in Indore. He was 83. (ANI)
