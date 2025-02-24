Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 24 (ANI): The Indian film fraternity has come together to congratulate Team India on their impressive victory over Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

The Indian team won the match by six wickets at the Dubai International Stadium, with Virat Kohli scoring a brilliant century.

Several Bollywood celebrities, including Sidharth Malhotra, Sunny Deol, and Vicky Kaushal, took to social media to congratulate Team India on their victory.

Sidharth Malhotra wrote, "Congratulations Team India on a fantastic win! A dominant performance from start to finish. Well played! #INDvsPAK #ChampionsTrophy."

Sunny Deol shared images of the team's win and wrote, "I was rooting for my team India. Know they would win and they WON!!! Congratulations to everyone for the victory." He also praised Virat Kohli's performance, writing, "Virat phatte Chak ditte."

Vicky Kaushal praised Virat Kohli's record-breaking century, writing, "Record breaker Record maker!," with a crown emoticon.

Other celebrities, including Shilpa Shetty and Rajkummar Rao also congratulated Team India for their win.

Virat's wife and actor Anushka Sharma also congratulated Team India's win. Taking to her Instagram stories, she shared a snap of her husband's thumbs-up gesture on the screen, celebrating his historic century.

Virat Kohli's century was a key factor in India's victory. He scored 100* in 111 balls, with seven fours. This was his sixth century in ICC ODI events and his first in the ICC Champions Trophy.

The Indian team's victory has almost secured their place in the knockouts of the tournament, while Pakistan has been unofficially knocked out. (ANI)

