Entertainment News | Film Master Media Distribution LLC, Fantawild Animation Discuss GCC Release Plans for 'Boonie Bears'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 21 (ANI): Film Master Media Distribution LLC met Fantawild Animation at the Cannes market to talk about new film distribution plans for the Middle East.

The Dubai-based company, led by CEO Gaganpreet Singh, held a meeting with Dragon, the International Distribution Head of Fantawild Animation Inc. The talks focused on bringing more international family and animated films to audiences across the GCC and wider MENA region.

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According to a press release, during the meeting, Fantawild Animation presented its upcoming animated film, 'Boonie Bears: The Hidden Protector'. The film is the latest title from the popular 'Boonie Bears' franchise.

The two companies spoke about theatrical distribution, media partnerships and ways to expand the film's reach in Middle Eastern markets.

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Film Master LLC has been working in regional and international film distribution across the Middle East. The company has built links with cinemas, exhibitors, media partners and international studios.

The meeting also pointed towards possible long-term work between Film Master LLC and Fantawild Animation. Both sides are looking at ways to bring more animated and family content to the region.

Film Master LLC said it will continue to bring global cinema to the Middle East and support wider theatrical releases in the region. (ANI)

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