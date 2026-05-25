Entertainment News | Filming Begins for Karthi's Upcoming Film with Meenakshi Chaudhary, Snaps from Puja Ceremony out

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 25 (ANI): Tamil actor Karthi's upcoming film, tentatively titled 'Karthi 30', has officially gone on floors after the puja ceremony on Monday.

Directed by Kalyan Sundar, the film also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary in the lead role. It is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vami under the banner of Sithara Entertainments. The makers have started filming the movie on the occasion of Karthi's birthday today.

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Sithara Entertainments shared the snaps from the puja ceremony on their X. Dressed in an ethnic outfit, the actor attended the puja ceremony of the film along with Meenakshi Chaudhary and producer Vamsi.

While sharing the snaps, Sithara Entertainments wrote, "Wishing the ever-energetic and lovable @Karthi_Offl a very Happy Birthday. Excited to bring him to audiences in a brand new entertainer you never saw coming #Karthi30 shoot is progressing in full swing. Title & First Look coming soon."

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https://x.com/SitharaEnts/status/2058784644318056592

Karthi was last seen in the film 'Vaa Vaathiyaar', which was written and directed by Nalan Kumarasamy. The cast also includes Krithi Shetty, Sathyaraj, and Rajkiran. It was released earlier this year.

The actor is known for films including 'Paruthiveeran', 'Aayirathil Orvuan', 'Paiyaa' and 'Naan Mahaan Alla', 'Siruthai', 'Saguni', 'Alex Pandian', 'All In All Azhagu Raja' and 'Biriyani'. (ANI)

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