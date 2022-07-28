Mumbai [Maharashtra], July 28 (ANI): Bollywood actor Aamir Khan recently expressed his thoughts over the clash of his upcoming flix 'Laal Singh Chaddha' with Kannada film KGF 2 starring Yash.

'Laal Singh Chaddha' has been in talks for a long time and audience anticipation for it was also on an all-time high but Yash's film has a distinct love amongst the audience.

Also Read | Dulquer Salmaan Birthday: From Chundari Penne To Achamillai, 5 Hit Songs Crooned By Mollywood's Handsome Hunk (Watch Videos).

The global box office encountered a huge storm with the release of Yash's KGF Chapter 2 in the recent past. While the Rocking star's fandom was getting on to different heights, it was Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' that was planning its release with KGF chapter 2.

Recently at an event in Hyderabad, Aamir Khan shared, "I remember when KGF 2 was about to release, there was a lot of excitement among the Hindi audience, amongst my own friends."

Also Read | On Koffee With Karan 7, Vijay Deverakonda Asks Ananya Panday to ‘Stop Hitting on Him’ (Watch Video).

Aamir Khan further added how he just got saved on sharing the same release date with that of KGF chapter 2. "Laal Singh Chaddha was supposed to release on that day. But fortunately for us, Red Chillies was taking a little time on the VFX so we got saved! Otherwise, we would have come with KGF 2,".

With the KGF series, Yash has not only made his strong presence in the hearts of the audience but the star has also recreated the lost massive charm of Indian cinema. The craze of heroism was seen on the big screen with the cool and rugged avatar of Yash as Rocky Bhai. The actor in the movie carries an angry young man's charm to the screen. This is the madness that was encountered on the screen with Amitabh Bachchan's Zanjeer. A rebellious protagonist carrying the aura of his heroism to its best.

After 'Gangubai' and 'RRR', it's Yash's pan-India film 'KGF: Chapter 2' that has undoubtedly revived the theatrical business in India post the third wave of COVID-19.'KGF 2', which had released on April 14, has earned Rs 134.50 crore on its opening day.

While Yash has completed his 14 years in the industry, the film has also counted its 100 days now. Having travelled a long journey, the craze of the film doesn't seem to settle down. The film has emerged as the first ever film to score 90+ on Ormax Power Rating in all 5 languages (Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil & Malayalam). Moreover, looking at its box office collection the film has collected the figure of around 1300+ Cr. worldwide. The film is currently the third highest-grossing Indian film of all time.

After 'Gangubai' and 'RRR', it's Yash's pan-India film 'KGF: Chapter 2' that has undoubtedly revived the theatrical business in India post the third wave of COVID-19.'KGF 2', which had released on April 14, has earned Rs 134.50 crore on its opening day.

Helmed by Prashanth Neel, 'KGF: Chapter 2' is a follow-up of the Kannada blockbuster 'KGF: Chapter 1'.Starring Yash in the lead, the first part's narrative follows an underdog who later becomes a dangerous gangster.

The sequel also stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash, John Kokken and Saran.

On the other hand, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' helmed by Advait Chandan is an official Hindi adaptation of the Academy Award-winning 1994 film Forrest Gump, which had Tom Hanks in the lead role.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh are also a part of the film. A few weeks ago, Aamir unveiled the film's trailer which took viewers on a joyride of emotions. The almost 3-minute-long trailer gave a glimpse into the fascinating and innocent world of Laal Singh Chaddha, the film's protagonist.

His slow-witted approach and childlike optimism are the driving force of the movie. In the trailer, Aamir's calming voiceover and his eyes-wide-open look gave flashbacks to his mannerisms from Rajkumar Hirani's 'PK'.

It showed multiple picturesque locations, exhibiting the Indian heritage in its tranquil form. Aamir's cute chemistry with Kareena is great and Mona Singh also looked seamless in the role of the protagonist's mother.

The film is scheduled to release on August 11 this year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)