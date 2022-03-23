Washington [US], March 23 (ANI): The first photos from the upcoming fourth season of 'Stranger Things' have been unveiled by Netflix on Wednesday and it will surely give fans creepy vibes.

According to Deadline, in an interview on the podcast 'Present Company With Krista Smith', the Duffer brothers told Smith that Season 4 will have a much darker, "horror movie" feel.

The selection of photos from the next instalment of 'Stranger Things', showed some familiar faces as well as a few newcomers. The new season will find these characters scattered across the globe, from snowy Russia to sunny California and also the creepy Creel House, which serves as a backdrop for several snaps.

As already reported, the new season of the show will premiere in two "volumes," with the first one coming out on May 27 and the second on July 1.

Volume 1 will pick up six months following the conclusion of Season 3, which had our heroes battling the Mind Flayer in the middle of the Starcourt Mall.

During the interview, Smith had explained, "When we pitched it to Netflix all those years ago, we pitched it as the kids are...The Goonies in E.T."

"That's their storyline. And the adults are in Jaws and Close Encounters and then the teens are in Nightmare on Elm Street or Halloween. But, this year, we don't have the kids. We can't do The Goonies anymore. And so, suddenly, we're leaning much harder into that horror movie territory that we love. It was fun to make that change," he added.

As per Deadline, 'Stranger Things' was created by The Duffer Brothers and is produced by Monkey Massacre Productions and 21 Laps Entertainment.

The Duffer Brothers serve as executive producers on the series, alongside Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen of 21 Laps Entertainment, Iain Paterson, and Curtis Gwinn. (ANI)

