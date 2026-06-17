Entertainment News | First Look Posters of Sunny Deol's Partition-Era Film 'Batwara 1947' Unveiled

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 17 (ANI): Aamir Khan Productions has unveiled the first look of its upcoming historical drama 'Batwara 1947', officially revealing character posters from the much-anticipated film and confirming its theatrical release date as August 14, 2026.

Directed and written by Rajkumar Santoshi, 'Batwara 1947' is set against the backdrop of the 1947 Partition of India and explores themes of courage, displacement and survival during one of the most turbulent periods in the subcontinent's history.

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The newly released posters spotlight two of the film's principal cast members.

The first features Shabana Azmi in a striking close-up image, peering intensely through the ornate wooden frame of a door. The visual evokes a sense of caution and confinement, reflecting the emotional weight associated with the Partition era.

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The second poster focuses on Sunny Deol, presenting a powerful image that underscores the film's themes of resilience and struggle.

The third poster features a dramatic, close-up portrait of actress Preity Zinta. She is depicted wearing a dark-colored, hooded garment that covers her head like a shawl or veil, framing her face. Her expression is intense and concerned, conveying a sense of gravity consistent with the film's theme.

The fourth poster features a prominent, serious-looking Karan Deol in the center, portrayed in warm, dramatic lighting. He has a rugged appearance with a beard and is wearing a simple, light-colored shirt. Behind him, the background suggests a scene of chaos and conflict, with what appears to be fire or embers glowing on the right side, highlighting the film's intense setting.

The fifth poster is a close-up profile of Ali Fazal looking downwards with a contemplative and slightly pained expression. He has long, dark, wavy hair.

The sixth poster a striking, dramatic image of actor Abhimanyu Singh wearing a traditional dark cap (a karakul) and a coat. He has a serious, contemplative expression.

The project boasts an ensemble cast that includes Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi, Preity Zinta, Ali Fazal, Karan Deol, Khushi Hajare, Kanikka Kapur and Abhimanyu Singh.

The film marks a significant reunion between Deol and Santoshi, who previously collaborated on acclaimed films such as 'Ghayal', 'Damini' and 'Ghatak'.

'Batwara 1947' is produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions.

Adding further weight to the project, the film features music composed by AR Rahman, with lyrics penned by Javed Akhtar.

Noted playwright Asghar Wajahat, best known for his acclaimed play Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai, has contributed to the film's dialogues.

The first-look reveal follows an earlier announcement made by Sunny Deol on June 9, when the actor unveiled the title and first motion poster of the film. Previously known by its tentative title 'Lahore 1947', the project was officially renamed 'Batwara 1947'. (ANI)

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