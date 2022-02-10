Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 10 (ANI): Ahead of the release of Sonam Bajwa and Gurnam Bhullar's film 'Main Viyah Nahi Karona Tere Naal', the makers treated audience with its title track.

The song has been written, composed, and sung by Gurnam Bhullar, and the music is given by Laddi Gill. The music video gave a beautiful glimpse of Sonam and Gurnam's romantic chemistry.

Also Read | Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin To Get Married; 5 Romantic Scenes of the Couple from Crash Landing On You and Negotiation That Made Fans Ship For This Real-Life Union!.

Expressing his love for the film and the music album, Gurnam Bhullar said, "This film is extremely special to me and the songs are very refreshing and beautiful. I am very grateful for the love I receive from people and I am sure people will like my upcoming songs too."

Sonam, too, spoke about film's music.

Also Read | Shaktimaan Movie: Hrithik Roshan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh and Others - 5 Bollywood Actors Who Are Apt To Play the Indian Superhero on Big Screen!.

"I loved shooting for these songs as they are very soulful and heart-touching. I am fond of all the songs and I truly feel that people will connect well with them," she said.

The song is currently streaming on Times Music's YouTube channel. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)