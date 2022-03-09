Los Angeles, Mar 9 (PTI) British star Florence Pugh is in negotiations to join the second part of filmmaker Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi epic "Dune".

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the "Black Widow" star is being eyed for the role of Princess Irulan Corrino, a key character in author Frank Herbert's classic novel "Dune".

If finalised, the sequel would reunite Pugh with actor Timothee Chalamet, who plays the lead role of Paul Atreides in "Dune". The two stars had earlier worked together for Greta Gerwig's acclaimed 2019 movie "Little Women".

"Dune", which was released in October 2021 to universal praise, followed the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people.

Part two of "Dune" is expected to start production later this year and has a release date of October 20, 2023.

The sequel will also bring back original cast members, including Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgard, Dave Bautista, Zendaya and Javier Bardem.

Pugh most recently reprised her role as Yelena Romanoff for Marvel series "Hawkeye".

The actor will next be seen in Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer", alongside Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr and Matt Damon, Olivia Wilde's "Don't Worry Darling" and Sebastian Lelio's "The Wonder".

