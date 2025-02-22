Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 22 (ANI): Renowned folk singer Malini Awasthi launched her first book 'Chandan Kiwad' at an event held at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Gomti Nagar, Lucknow on Thursday.

The event was graced by prominent personalities, including Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, and former IAS officer and Chief Minister Advisor Awanish Awasthi.

During the launch event, the 'Haldi Re Haldi' singer explained that her book outlines India's rich culture and highlights the importance of family.

While addressing the crowd at an event, Malini expressed gratitude to her parents for the education and manners they imparted to her, which helped her lead a successful life.

"Parivaar kisi bhi vyaklti ki pehli paathshala hah. Aaj mai aapke saamne jo bhi hoo, apne maata pita ke kaaran hoo aur apne guruo ke kaaran hoo. (Translation: Family is the first school for everyone. Today, whatever I am before you is because of my father, mother and teachers.)

Earlier this month, veteran folk singer Malini Awasthi went to Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj to take a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam. She praised the organisation of Maha Kumbh and highlighted the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Speaking to ANI, Awasthi said, "The aim of the devotees arriving at the Maha Kumbh should be to take the blessings of the saints in addition to taking a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam."

"The message of the Maha Kumbh under the leadership of PM Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath went to the whole world that those who do not take a dip will be deprived of this good fortune, and as a result, a large number of people are coming to take a holy dip...," she added.

Malini Awasthi is a recipient of the Padma Shri Award. She has lent her voice to films like Durgamati (2020), Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015) and Agent Vinod (2012). Malini has also sung the title track of the TV serial 'Yashomati Maiyaa Ke Nandlala.' (ANI)

