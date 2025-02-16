Washington [US], February 16 (ANI): TV personality Katie Thurston, who was a contestant on 'The Bachelor' and starred on 'The Bachelorette', shared that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Thurston took to her Instagram handle to announce the news. "Life update: I have breast cancer. Yesterday I saw all the couples post their Valentines Day celebrations. I felt envious if I'm being honest," she captioned the post. "Jeff took me to Hawaii and after, we were going to travel the world before planting roots together in NYC finally. But instead, my Vday was spent coordinating a place to live as I have to go back to LA for more testing and treatment," as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan Was 'Mind-Blown' After Visiting Exotic P***y Strip Club in Bangkok, Recalls 'Ek Ajnabee' Director Apoorva Lakhia (Watch Video).

She went on to describe how she spent the vacation booking health appointments and working with her team to develop a chemo strategy. Thurston said she's gone through a range of emotions since finding out, including "denial," but reaching out to other women who have been through similar experiences has helped her.

"One thing I did early on was search other stories like mine. Other young women with breast cancer. Invasive ductal carcinoma. Mastectomy. Pregnancy after breast cancer. All of their stories helped. So I intend to be the same for others," she wrote. "This is day one of sharing and is going to be a long one. This first step of acceptance of my reality was the hardest. But I am ready to fight this," as per the outlet.

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana Sings 'Maa Tujhe Salaam' During Women's Premier League 2025 Opening Night in Vadodara (Watch Viral Video).

She concluded by expressing gratitude to her fiance, comedian Jeff Arcuri, for his support, "To my extraordinary husband to be @jarcuri - I don't know how I'd do this without you. The selfless love that you smother me in is beyond anything I imagined I'd be blessed with. I love you to the fullest in this lifetime and the next.."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DGGczLjveHk/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

On one of her Instagram Stories, Thurston said she is "waiting on learning what stage" she is in and is planning to get another biopsy to find out more information.

She also added that there is no history of breast cancer in her family.

Thurston first appeared on Matt James season of The Bachelor in 2021 but was eliminated in week six. Later that year, she led The Bachelorette and accepted Blake Moynes' proposal. However, they broke up a few months after the finale aired. She and Arcuri got engaged last year, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)