Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor's film 'Sardar Ka Grandson' releases today and the actor said that he is immensely grateful to have found films like 'Sardar Ka Grandson' and 'Ki and 'Ka'.

In a post shared on his Instagram handle, the star wrote, "I have been fortunate enough to get films that have made me tap into my beautiful childhood memories and life experiences."

He added, "Whether it was a Ki and Ka which was for my mother or now Sardar Ka Grandson for my grandmothers, these are films that have connected to my soul and will forever be my most favourite films."

The actor thanked his director Kaashvie Nair for giving him a film that immediately connected with him and reminded him of his childhood.

He said, "I'm deeply thankful that in Sardar Ka Grandson I got a chance to be directed by the sensitive and extremely mature Kaashvie Nair, my first female director, who was also helming her first feature film! Kaashvie you have given me a film to cherish forever and be proud of. So, thank you, from the bottom of my heart."

Arjun added, "You gave me solid material that connected to me so deeply and instantly because of the story's uncanny similarity with my grandparents' lives in various ways."

The actor also spoke about his character and said, "Moreover, the character of Sardar in the film is very similar to my Nani. She was actually a riot when you interacted with her and I could see her in Sardar, every step of the way! I was literally living through various phases, emotions & memories some mine some theirs."

Arjun hopes that 'Sardar Ka Grandson' entertains people thoroughly. He said, "So, for me, I'm happy that through this film I have lived a bit of their lives and I hope that I have done all four of them proud through my earnestness with this film. Sardar Ka Grandson is now available for all to enjoy on Netflix from today and I hope you will be entertained thoroughly. It is a simple movie with a big heart and I hope it moves you in the same way that it has touched me."

Directed by debutante filmmaker Kaashvie Nair, the film also stars Rakul Preet Singh, Aditi Rao Hydari and John Abraham. Arjun will be next seen in 'Ek Villain Returns', and 'Bhoot Police'. (ANI)

