Entertainment News | French Singer Patrick Bruel Appears Before Judge in Rape, Sexual Harassment Case

New York City [US], June 11 (ANI): French actor-singer Patrick Bruel appeared before investigating judges in Paris on June 10 as French prosecutors sought to keep him in custody while a judicial inquiry into multiple allegations of sexual violence moves forward, The Hollywood Reporter said.

According to the Nanterre prosecutor's office, Bruel was questioned over allegations of rape, attempted rape, sexual assault and sexual harassment involving nine women. The alleged incidents are said to have taken place between 2010 and 2019.

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According to the publication, Bruel has been in police custody since Monday for questioning. Prosecutors have requested that he remain in detention ahead of a possible trial. A court is now expected to decide whether formal charges will be filed against the actor and singer.

One of France's most recognisable entertainers, Bruel has enjoyed a decades-long career in film, television and music. He is known for films such as 'What's in a Name?' (2012) and 'The Best Is Yet to Come' (2019), while also achieving major success as a recording artist.

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The allegations gained wider public attention following an investigation published by French investigative outlet Mediapart. The report featured testimonies from several women who accused Bruel of sexual violence, said THR.

Among them is Daniela Elstner, managing director of French film and television export agency Unifrance. Elstner alleges that Bruel sexually assaulted her in 1997 during Unifrance's French Film Festival in Acapulco, Mexico, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Although Elstner, as per the publication, had previously spoken publicly about the alleged incident in interviews dating back to 2017, she had not identified the individual involved at the time. Following the Mediapart report, she filed an official complaint naming Bruel, a move that reportedly encouraged other women to come forward.

The prosecutor's office said the current investigation includes two allegations of attempted rape dating back to 2010, three allegations of rape from 2012, 2015 and 2019, and four allegations involving sexual assault or harassment, including one from 2000 and three from 2019.

Prosecutors also confirmed that investigators are reviewing a broader file containing allegations from 13 additional women. While some of those claims were previously dismissed or fall outside the statute of limitations, authorities said they would be re-examined to provide what they described as an overall picture of the accusations made against Bruel.

The allegations have already had a significant impact on the performer's professional commitments. Bruel recently cancelled a planned summer concert tour in France, while Canadian event organiser Gestev dropped three scheduled concert dates in Quebec. In Paris, the Edouard-VII Theatre also cancelled the remaining performances of Deuxième Partie, a play starring Bruel, following protests from feminist groups.

Bruel has strongly denied all allegations against him. In a statement released through his legal team on Monday, his lawyers said the actor would respond to the accusations through the judicial process, The Hollywood Reporter said. (ANI)

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