Los Angeles, Jul 5 (PTI) Actor Freya Mavor, best known for TV series "Industry" and "Skins", is set to star in the thriller feature "Freegard".

Mavor joins already announced cast led by James Norton, Gemma Arterton, Shazad Latif, Marisa Abela, Edwina Findley, Julian Barratt, Sarah Goldberg and Jimmy Akingbola, reported Deadline.

Based on true events, the movie will chart the story of career conman, Robert Freegard (Norton), with Arterton essaying the woman who brought him down.

Adam Patterson and Declan Lawn are attached to direct "Freegard". The duo have penned the script with Michael Bronner of "The Mauritanian" fame.

Rob Malone, Philip Wright, Micheal Fenton Stevens and Charlotte Avery also round out the cast.

Rabbit Track Pictures and The Development Partnership are producing the movie with backing from Night Train Media.

Filming is underway in London. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)