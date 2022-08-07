Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 7 (ANI): Bollywood films have spoilt us with the unending, unconditional dose of friendship, love, and togetherness. If not for anything, many films have given us many ideal friendship duos or trios who make absolute BFF goals! And, we can only wish for these characters to come to life. On this Friendships Day, let's turn the pages back to our favourite films featuring our BFF 'jodis' and their bitter-sweet moments on screen.

1. Bunny, Aditi and Avi from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Also Read | Bimbisara: Allu Arjun Heaps Praise on Nandamuri Kalyan Ram Starrer.

The heart and soul of this film is Kabir's bond with Aditi, Avi, and even Naina. The film illustrates how being alone without friends leaves one unhappy, and how true happiness can only be found when one's true friends are present. From 'Badtameez Dil' to 'Balam Pichkari', these BFFs have melted our hearts way too many times to not remember them even 8 years later!

2. Sameer, Akash, and Siddharth from Dil Chahta Hai

Also Read | Brahmastra: Ayan Mukerji Shares Motivational Note on Why ‘Deva Deva’ is Soul of Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor’s Film.

Much before we started idolizing the rocking trio of 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', 'Dil Chahta Hai' gave many warm and refreshing lessons on friendship. The movie is responsible for reconnecting and re-uniting long-lost friends.

3. Neha, Sameer and Kunal from Dostana

Popular for making 'Gay best friends a pop culture trend, 'Dostana' was way ahead of its time. Released in 2008, the film is a journey of different layers and complexities of opposite gendered friendships, topped with a dash of humour and a homosexual angle to it.

4. Munna and Circuit from Munnabhai MBBS

One of the most dynamic duos of all time, Munna Bhai (portrayed by Sanjay Dutt) and Circuit (portrayed by Arshad Warsi), gave many laughter fits to the audiences with perfect comic timing, brotherly love, and camaraderie.

5. Rancho, Raju and Farhan from 3 Idiots

Known as the iconic trio of all times, Rancho, Raju, and Farhan made us all cry and laugh at the same time. Trying to make peace with their own set of hardships, goals, and problems, they were refreshingly heart-warming on screen. They made us all believe in the power and importance of true friendship and how support helps us triumph over any difficult time in life. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)