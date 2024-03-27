Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 27 (ANI): As Ram Charan turned 39 today, many celebrities took to their social media and shared heartwarming wishes for the 'RRR' star.

Taking to Instagram, Allu Arjun shared a special video to wish his 'spl cousin' Ram Charan.

Also Read | No Filter Neha Season 6: Ananya Panday Blushes As She Admits She's Not 'Just Friends' With Aditya Roy Kapur on Neha Dhupia's Show (Watch Promo).

In the video, Allu, Ram Charan, Sirish and Niharika can be seen recreating the steps of 'Naatu Naatu' and 'Thaggede Le' from 'Pushpa'.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C5AXttDSICS/

Also Read | World Theatre Day 2024: Ishwak Singh Reveals How the Theatre Culture Differs Between Mumbai and Delhi.

Sharing the video, Allu Arjun wrote, "Happy Birthday to my most Spl Cousin. Love you always."

To wish his brother, Varun Tej posted a picture from one of his wedding festivities on Instagram and captioned the post, "Happy birthday Charan anna! Wishing you the best in everything."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C5AQcAMvBEB/

Samantha Ruth Prabhu re-shared Ram Charan's post on her Instagram stories and posted, "Happy birthday to the OG @alwaysramcharan. There is no one like you."

Sharing portrait of Ram Charan on Instagram stories, Rashmika Mandanna wrote, "Happiestttttr birthday @alwaysramcharan!!Hope you have an amazing one!"

Rakul Preet Singh also wished the actor and wrote, "Happppy bdayyyy u star @alwaysramcharan. wishing you the best year ever and abundance of all that u desire."

Further extending the birthday wishes, Katrina Kaif also posted a birthday wish for Ram Charan.

She wrote, "Happy birthday @alwaysramcharan .... Wishing you the best year..... keep shining."

NTR Jr penned a special wish for his 'RRR' co-star and wrote on his X, "Happy birthday my brother @AlwaysRamCharan. Wishing you a year ahead filled with joy and success."

https://twitter.com/tarak9999/status/1772861170447229224?

Marking his 39th birthday, Ram Charan offered prayers at the Tirupati temple along with his wife Upasana Kamineni and daughter Klin Kaara during the wee hours of Wednesday morning.

Indeed Ram Charan had an auspicious start to his birthday by seeking blessings from Lord Venkateswara.

In images and videos doing the round, Ram can be seen wearing the traditional veshti and shirt while Upasana draped a beautiful rani pink saree. She held Klin close as they made their way out of the temple.

Sharing the images from the visit to Tirupati temple on her Instagram handle, Upasana dropped a cute wish for her husband.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C5Ad6Vthumy/?hl=en&img_index=1

Along with the post, she wrote, "Thank you my dearest Mr C for giving me the most fulfilling experience on your birthday. Feeling truly blessed @alwaysramcharan."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ram Charan is gearing up for the release of 'Game Changer', which also stars Kiara Advani.

On the occasion of the actor's birthday, the makers of 'Game Changer' treated fans to a fun track 'Jaragandi' from the film.

The lyrical video of the song shows Kiara and Ram Charan ruling the dance floor with their dynamic energy. Both are dressed in vibrant traditional outfits. Kiara and Ram dance in a muddy field as they are joined by a host of people.

The film's story revolves around an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer who strives to combat corrupt politicians by advocating for fair elections to transform the way government works. The film's promotional material also aligns with what's described by the platform.

The upbeat dance number is sung by singers Daler Mehndi and Sunidhi Chauhan with lyrics by Anantha Sriram. The music for the film has been composed by Thaman S.

Dropping a still from the song, Kiara took to Instagram and wished Ram Charan a happy birthday.

"Happy Birthday my dearest RC!! Here's our MEGA MASS BLAST.. let the celebrations begin @AlwaysRamCharan #Jaragandi Song out now," she captioned the post.

Ram and Kiara previously worked together in Boyapati Srinu's 2019 film Vinaya Vidheya Rama. S. Shankar has directed the film.

Ram Charan will also be seen sharing screen space with Janhvi Kapoor in his 16th film, untitled and referred to as #RC16. The film was recently launched in Hyderabad with a puja ceremony. The Telugu film to be directed by Buchi Babu Sana, who debuted with the National Award-winning Uppena, will also be released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. Janhvi Kapoor plays the female lead in the film that also stars Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar. A R Rahman will compose the music for the film.Ram Charan expressed excitement about working with Janhvi Kapoor and said, "Many have longed to see me paired with Janhvi Kapoor, reminiscing about the nostalgia of Jagadeka Veerudu Atiloka Sundari."

Recently, Ram Charan's 17th film was also announced.

On the auspicious occasion of Holi, Ram updated his fans about his new movie. He confirmed his latest collaboration with his Rangasthalam director Sukumar for a new film. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)