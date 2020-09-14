Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 14 (ANI): As Ayushmann Khurrana rang in his 36th birthday on Monday, scores of Bollywood celebrities and his friends from the industry including Madhuri Dixit Nene, Vicky Kaushal, Anushka Sharma, Taapsee Pannu among others wished him on social media to make him feel special.

The 'Kalank' actor posted to Twitter a throwback video that featured Khurrana as she sang 'Ye Ladka Haye Allah' on the sets of a reality TV show. Along with the clip, she noted, "Heartiest birthday wishes to you @ayushmannk. Your talent & energy amazes me. It's always fun being around you. Good luck & stay safe. Wishing you more and more success, joy & happiness ."

Also Read | Did Kangana Ranaut Fall For Fake News from Satire Website About Facebook Launching a "Mark Yourself Safe From Shiv Sena Goons" Feature?.

"Happy Birthday Ayushmann, may you keep pushing boundaries and creating landmarks, " wrote Anushka as she penned birthday wishes to Khurrana on her Instagram Story.

By posting a stunning throwback picture to his Instagram Story, Vicky Kaushal extended birthday wishes to the birthday boy. In the pic, the duo is seen posing as they sit on the back seat of a vintage car. Along with the snap, Kaushal noted, " Happy Birthday Veerey Ayushmann Khurrana."

Also Read | 30 Years Of Bobbili Raja: Venkatesh Daggubati Goes Down the Memory Lane and Shares the Classic Posters of His Film.

Taapsee Pannu posted an all smiles selfie with the 'Bala' star and sent birthday wishes via her Instagram Story.

Katrina Kaif penned down heart-warming wishes for the birthday boy on her Instagram Story, along with a stunning picture. She noted, "Happy birthday Ayushmann Khurrana, keep raising the bar with your incredible performances... have a wonderful year."

By sharing a picture from 'many years back', Varun Dhawan sent birthday wishes to the 'Shubh Mangal Savdhaan' actor on Instagram Story. Refreshing the memories, he noted, "This was many years back we danced on the same stage on each other's songs. Happy birthday Ayushmann Khurrana paaji."

(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)