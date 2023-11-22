Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 22 (ANI): Ahead of his next big-screen release, Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki', superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who hit a purple patch at the box office with his last two releases 'Jawan' and 'Pathaan', hosted a live interactive session with his fans on social media platform X on Wednesday.

Starting off the session, the actor, nicknamed the 'Badshah of Bollywood', said, "Have 15 minutes to dwell on life the universe and everything else. Ok zyaada ho gaya!! Let's do a simple why. What? Where? for 15 mins. Feeling happy and feeling Lutt Putt types...#ASKSrk time now..."

As he turned the floor over to his fans during the 'Ask SRK' session, a fan requested Shah Rukh to share a glimpse of his next song from 'Dunki'.

To this, SRK responded with his trademark humour, saying, "Nahi bilkul nahi. Kal main chutti pe hoon. Next Dunki Drop baad mein. Wait karo. #Dunki

One of the fans asked about the secret of SRK's hair saying, "Aapki bikhre bikhre baalo ka raaz #AskSRK #Dunki."

"Aamla, Bhringraaj aur Methi lagata hoon!!! #Dunki," SRK added.

Another social media user asked, "What was the time when you felt the most anxious and how did you deal with your nerves? #AskSRK."

To this, the 'King Khan' said, "I deal with nerves by being Nervous....and Quiet on my own. I write a bit and spend time with kids. #Dunki."

Another fan asked SRK to define the 'Dunki' family -- Tapsee Pannu, Raju Hirani, Boman Irani and 'Vicky' (a character in the film), the actor replied, "Manu: Love, Gulati: Hope, Buggu: low IQ, Balli: low patience, Sukhi: Intense, Abhijaat: High IQ, Raju: Bossman, Hardy: Friend."

Before bringing the session to a close, SRK posted on X, "Now time to go for the rest of the days journey. Have fun guys and girls. Thank u for your time. Enjoy Lutt Putt a little more....until next time. Love u all. #Dunki."

On his 58th birthday, the superstar treated his fans with the first glimpse of 'Dunki'.

Titled 'Dunki Drop 1', SRK shared the clip on his Instagram account along with the caption, "A story of simple and real people trying to fulfil their dreams and desires. Of friendship, love, and being together... Of being in a relationship called Home! A heartwarming story by a heartwarming storyteller. It's an honour to be a part of this journey and I hope you all come along with us. The #DunkiDrop1 is here...#Dunki releasing worldwide in cinemas this Christmas."

Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani the film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal in lead roles.

Drawn from real-life experiences, Dunki is a saga of love and friendship that brings together these wildly disparate stories and provides hilarious and heart-breaking answers.

The film also stars Vikram Kochhar, Anil Grover and Boman Irani in pivotal roles.

'Dunki' is all set to hit the theatres ahead of Christmas, on December 21.

The film marks SRK's first on-screen collaboration with director Rajkumar Hirani, Taapsee and Vicky Kaushal. (ANI)

