Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 26 (ANI): A lot of celebrities took to their Instagram to wish Arjun Kapoor as he turns a year older today.

Ananya Panday uploaded a throwback picture with the 'Ishaqzaade' actor and wrote, "The one you can count on to always make you laugh! Happy birthday Arjun!!!"

She added, "PS I've been using the same picture to wish you for 3 years now"

Ananya is close to Arjun's sisters Janhvi, Khushi and Shanaya and is often spotted hanging out with the Kapoors.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana also posted a cute photo with Arjun and wrote, "Happy birthday, Arjun bro."

Bhumi Pednekar, who will be seen sharing the screen with him in the upcoming film 'The Ladykiller' also had sweet things to say about him. She posted a 'behind the scenes' selfie with him and wrote, "Happy Birthday to the wittiest, sweetest, kindest and the most compassionate fellow cancerian @arjunkapoor may this year be full of things beautiful and tons of joy."

Choreographer-director Farah Khan posted a funny picture of the duo pouting and added the funniest birthday wish to it. Farah wrote, "Happy Birthday @arjunkapoor giving me tough competition in the sense of humour category (laughing emoji)".

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is best friends with Arjun's beau Malaika Arora, posted an adorable black and white picture of the couple and wrote a heart-warming message for him. Kareena wrote, "Happy birthday to one of my favourite people..I mean Malla but aaj aapka birthday hai...so I'm saying you (balloon emoji) love you Arjj (heart emoji"

Kareena and Arjun were paired together in R. Balki's 'Ki & Ka' which was released in 2016.

Known to share a fun camaraderie with Arjun Kapoor, Katrina Kaif also had a delightful message for him on his birthday. Katrina posted a photo of him on her Instagram story and wrote, "Happiest birthday @arjunkapoor, keep soaring to new heights. All the love and happiness to you always"

Looking forward to her next release alongside Arjun, Tara Sutaria shared an adorable video of him styling her hair during the shoot of 'Ek Villain'. Tara posted a cute yet funny message for him in the caption. She wrote, "Happy Birthday to my partner in crime and hairstylist extraordinaire. But most importantly, my biggest fan... Thank you for being just the best Arjulu!!!"

Arjun's 'Panipat' co-star Kriti Sanon posted a photo from when they were promoting the film together and wrote, "Happiest Birthday Arjun!". She added, "One of my fav ppl! You know I always wish only and only the best for you! Happiness, love and all the success in everything you do! (pink heart emoji)"

Arjun turned 37 on Sunday and is currently in Europe to celebrate his birthday with beau Malaika Arora. (ANI)

